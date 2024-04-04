I have no doubt Kurt Okraku will succeed as GFA President - Kwesi Nyantakyi

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has endorsed current leader Kurt Okraku, expressing faith in his capabilities with adequate backing from stakeholders.



Nyantakyi highlighted Okraku's potential to elevate Ghana's football status, emphasising the importance of unified support for the GFA president.



Despite recent criticisms of Okraku's administration following the Black Stars' underwhelming performances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Nyantakyi remains optimistic about the future of Ghana football under Okraku.



In an interview with 3Sports, Nyantakyi stressed the necessity of collective assistance for Okraku, urging unity after elections to ensure support for the elected candidate.



"Oh, I think that he is capable. He just needs help. Everybody should help him. One thing I advise is that when it's election time, people come with different tasks and have different candidates, but let's rally around whoever the majority elects and provide the needed support so that we can achieve the common objective," he stated



"The common objective is to find national teams succeeding. Our football grassroots. For men's and women's football, everything is going well. So let's give him the support, and I have no doubt that if we give him the support, he will succeed", he added.