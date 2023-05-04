I have no contract with Great Olympics - Maxwell Abbey Quaye sets the records straight

Sports News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Former Great Olympics striker, Maxwell Abbey Quaye has disclosed that the club registered him as part of their playing squad for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League against his will.



According to the player who spoke exclusively to GhanaWeb, he decided to bring his 8-year stay at the club to an end in 2022 following the expiration of his contract.



"After last season, they called me to come back but I told them I don't want to play again because I have served them enough for 8 years. We met again for the 4th time and I told them I have gotten a move to Serbia. In front of me they cancelled my name from the club's list," Maxwell Abbey Quaye told GhanaWeb.



Abbey Quaye who went on trials at FK Loznica in Serbia, explained that he got informed by Great Olympics CEO, Oluboi Commodore about the decision to add him to the team's current squad despite the expiration of his contract.



"I left for Serbia and on my return, I went to grandfather's house where I met Oluboi, he called me to his car and showed me my betpawa card for the season. I asked him why he did that because we had agreed to part ways," the player said.



According to the player, he wants to maintain a good relationship with the fans hence his decision to come public and set the records straight.



"I have spoken to a number of football administrators and they said it's illegal and not right. I want the public to know that I have no contract with Great Olympics," Maxwell Abbey Quaye added.



Abbey Quaye scored 20 goals in his last two seasons with Great Olympics.



JNA/KPE