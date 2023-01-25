I have never taken money from any player - Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities head coach, Maxwell Konadu has stated that he is content with what he has and will not be found asking players for money.



There have been several reports about coaches asking players for money to be included in call-ups or team selections.



But Mr. Konadu speaking to Peace FM said he has never been to the house of any player until Black Stars captain Andre Ayew recently invited him to his house.



“The opportunity I got that Kwesi Appiah gave me I didn’t go begging any player that give me one cedis or two cedis we are not so rich but we respect ourselves. Because the level they are playing we have also played there before. So this is not the time to go to a player to beg. The players I don’t know where they live in Accra," he said.



"The last time I went to Dede all these years the last time I went to Dede is recently he came home and made one of his guys to call me and he told me I should come and look at where he stays and also converse. I have been to his house once I don’t know where the players live even in Accra. I live a private life this makes a lot of players respect you."



"You will hear in public this person collects money from players point the Black Stars players from the least to the greatest tell them that if Maxwell has collected money from you before. Ask anybody anywhere to take money from a player you will never get me because I respect myself the little that I have I am happy."



"When we are there with them in camp bonuses and everything when they get theirs and I get mine the small portion I manage it myself very well so I will say that collecting money whether its Black Stars, local Black Stars, Meteors wherever even club football you won't get me,” he ended.