I have never been approached by a lesbian and I’m not one - Doris Boaduwaa

Sports News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian footballer Doris Boaduwaa has spoken out against rumors and stereotypes surrounding female athletes, particularly the assumption that female footballers may be involved in lesbianism.



Doris Boaduwaa emphasized that she has never been approached by a lesbian and firmly asserted that she is not one herself.



She expressed her frustration with the prevailing stereotypes, stating, "I can’t identify who is a lesbian or not. No one has even approached me before. I hear comments from people that female footballers are into such acts. People often advise me, but I tell them I am not into that act."



The talented footballer highlighted the challenges female players face, not only on the field but also in dealing with societal perceptions and unfounded rumours.



She revealed that despite the lack of evidence or personal experiences, she often encounters comments on social media speculating about her sexual orientation.



"When you check my social media and the comments, you will see a lot, but I take it as an appreciation message, but I don’t give them any attention," Boaduwaa explained on Onua TV.



"If someone says I am a lesbian, then it's up to them. I see it as some of the issues that come with the job. There is that kind of perception in Ghana already for female footballers."



Doris Boaduwaa currently plays for the Serbian club Spartak Subotica Women.



JNA/BB