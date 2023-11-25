You are here: HomeSports2023 11 25Article 1887449

Sports News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I have never been approached by a lesbian and I’m not one - Doris Boaduwaa

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian footballer, Doris Boaduwaa Ghanaian footballer, Doris Boaduwaa

Ghanaian footballer Doris Boaduwaa has spoken out against rumors and stereotypes surrounding female athletes, particularly the assumption that female footballers may be involved in lesbianism.

Doris Boaduwaa emphasized that she has never been approached by a lesbian and firmly asserted that she is not one herself.

She expressed her frustration with the prevailing stereotypes, stating, "I can’t identify who is a lesbian or not. No one has even approached me before. I hear comments from people that female footballers are into such acts. People often advise me, but I tell them I am not into that act."

The talented footballer highlighted the challenges female players face, not only on the field but also in dealing with societal perceptions and unfounded rumours.

She revealed that despite the lack of evidence or personal experiences, she often encounters comments on social media speculating about her sexual orientation.

"When you check my social media and the comments, you will see a lot, but I take it as an appreciation message, but I don’t give them any attention," Boaduwaa explained on Onua TV.

"If someone says I am a lesbian, then it's up to them. I see it as some of the issues that come with the job. There is that kind of perception in Ghana already for female footballers."

Doris Boaduwaa currently plays for the Serbian club Spartak Subotica Women.

JNA/BB

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Opambour and EC chairperson, Jean Mensah

Opambour warns Jean Mensa ahead of 2024 elections

Businessleading business icon

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, with Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Ricketts-Hagan lists debts accrued by the Akufo-Addo government

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Dormaahene and Nana Yaa Brefo

Dormaahene was ‘pained’ after he was denied access to Berekumhene’s funeral - Nana Yaa Brefo

Africaleading africa news icon

Photo: Mkhuze Game Reserve/Daily Mail

Hippo kills brave ranger who protected it from poachers in South Africa

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Is Uncle Ebo right to point people in dilemna to God?