Sports News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I have given George Amoako the power to work – Alhaji Grusah

Former Asante Kotoko C.E.O ,George Amoako

Owner and Bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grunsah has said he has given George Amoako the power to operate as the Chief Executive Officer of the club.



The Ghana Football Association Executive Council member was appointed to lead city rivals, King Faisal, just two weeks after being relieved of his duties with Asante Kotoko.



The experienced football administrator landed his new position on Wednesday after concluding talks with the owner and bankroller of the Kumasi-based top-flight side.



He returns to King Faisal for his second spell at the club owned by the controversial club administrator Alhaji Grunsah.



In an interview with Peace FM, Alhaji Grunsah said he has given the newly appointed C.E.O the freedom to exercise his duties for the club.



“I nearly died in the scrapped Ghana Premier League when we played against Ebusua Dwarfs. I thank God I don’t have blood pressure. I find it difficult to understand why we lost some games due to bad officiating.



“I have to be honest to myself, in 2008 I was at the stadium when a lady died due to pressure in Ghana’s game against Cameroon. I don’t need any name in football again, I have achieved a lot and so, I have given George Amoako the power to steer affairs for me” he concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.