I have forgiven Kwadwo Poku 'Mahala' for bribery allegations against me - Paa Kwesi Fabin

Former Ghana U-17 head coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has said he holds no grudges against former Asante Kotoko striker, Kwadwo Poku 'Mahala' despite the player's bribe allegations against him.



It would be recalled that in a story that was published by GhanaWeb on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, Kwadwo Poku 'Mahala' described coach Fabin as someone who is corrupt.



"What I know is that human beings can change but from what I know of Paa Kwesi, he's not a good coach but I don't know if he is a changed person now."



"Paa Kwesi takes bribe a lot because I remember during our time with him at Kotoko and even at school (OKESS) that was what he was doing, always receiving bribes, that's the gospel truth of what I know about him." Kwadwo Poku told Kumasi based Silver FM.



This comment from the former Ghana Premier League top scorer generated a lot of controversy in the local media as it brought to the fore the negative perception of coaches taking bribes to hand call-ups to players in the national team.



Contrary to the advice from coach Bashir Hayford that Fabin should sue Kwadwo Poku for his derogatory remarks about him, Fabin has decided to ignore the rants of the former Asante Kotoko striker.



"I have forgiven Kwadwo Poku 'Mahala' for accusing me of taking bribes."

"I was the one who took him to OKESS when he passed to pursue his High School education at KUHIS but he couldn't go because of financial problems. I got him a scholarship at OKESS," Paa Kwesi told Kumasi based Pure FM.

