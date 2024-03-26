I have evidence of how I tried to get David Akologo to play for Ghana – Richard Kingson

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

One of the major talking points from Otto Addo’s recent squad was the call-up of Bolivia-based goalkeeper, David Akologo.



The controversy did not stem from the competence or qualification of David Akologo, but rather the timing of the call-up, just as the goalkeeper confirmed the completion of his nationality switch from Ghana to Bolivia.



In fact, at the time the Ghana squad was announced on March 18, 2024, David Akologo was in the camp of Bolivia, who were preparing for their friendly game against Algeria.



The development led to criticism of the previous technical team of the Black Stars, particularly, the goalkeepers’ trainer, Richard Kingson.



Some Ghanaians called out Olele for not ensuring that Akologo, who has been making waves with his Bolivian club, Club Aurora, in their league, was invited for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Angel FM, on the March 19 edition of their sports show, sought answers from Richard Kingson over his supposed failure to get the goalkeeper to commit to Ghana.



According to the producer of the show, Olele declined to comment publicly on the matter but insisted that he did all he could to get the then-technical team to have a look at the goalkeeper.



According to Benjamin Owusu, who is the producer of the show and was tasked with calling the legendary goalkeeper, Olele dared to produce evidence of communication between him and Akologo to prove how hard he tried to get the goalkeeper to play for Ghana.



“Per the conversation he (Olele) had with me, he did his best and has evidence of how he tried to get Akologo to play for Ghana. As to why the goalkeeper couldn’t play for the country, he laughed over it. He said he has evidence of his communications with Akologo,” the producer said on the show.



In the absence of Akologo, Ghana went into the game against Nigeria and Uganda with Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Jojo Wollacott and Frederick Asare.



In the game against Nigeria on March 22, 2024, Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept the post as Ghana succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Super Eagles.



It is expected that Wollacott will be in post for the match against Uganda, today, March 26, 2024.



