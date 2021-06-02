'I have done enough to earn Black Stars call-up' – Hans Nunoo Sarpei

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana and Greuther Furth midfielder, Hans Nunoo Sarpei believes he has done enough to earn a Black Stars call-up based on his consistent performances.



The 22-year-old whose team just secured promotion to the Bundesliga is yet to receive a call-up to feature for Ghana’s senior national team despite playing a pivotal role in helping his team earn promotion to the top division.



According to Sarpei, playing for the Black Stars is the ultimate reward for working hard.



He made these comments on Citi Tv’s Tracker with Benjamin Nketsia.



“When I was playing for Stuttgart, I wasn’t given a call-up; I was disappointed and I assumed it was because I hadn’t played a lot of games."



“During this time, I wasn’t really disappointed for not making the national team because I had not done enough to deserve a call-up."



“This time around, I think I have done enough to earn a call-up to the Black Stars because I have worked hard all these years because of the national team and also to get the opportunity to play for big clubs," he continued.



“For me, it is appalling the way the big men handle these things because I am not the only player who is in this situation.”