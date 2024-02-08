I have always wanted to emulate Andre Ayew - Fatawu Issahaku opens up

Sports News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leicester City's rising star, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, has opened up on how Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, had a profound impact on his career as a footballer.



At just 19-years-old, Issahaku has played at the FIFA World Cup and won the U-20 African Cup where he was also awarded the best player at the tournament.



Currently progressing in his career with English Championship side, Leicester City, the player attributes part of his success to the inspiration he draws from Ayew



According to him, the Black Stars striker has left an indelible mark on his career.



"When I was coming up, I looked up to André. I liked how he was playing and his immense passion for football. He was my idol, and I wanted to emulate his playing style and personality."



Having had the privilege of sharing the pitch with Andre Ayew in the Black Stars at the tender age of 17, Issahaku recalled how surreal the moment was.



Recalling the experience, he shared, "I remember the first time I joined the senior national team and met him. It was a surreal moment for me. Being on the field alongside him was a dream come true."



He continued, "What made it even more special was Andre's willingness to guide and mentor me. He offered invaluable advice on the game and how I could improve as a player. Even off the pitch, his mentorship continues, as we engage in discussions about various aspects of the game."





JNA/DO