I have a special bond with the players - C.K Akonnor

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor says he has an outstanding relationship with his players after naming six debutantes, in a 23-man squad for next month’s international friendly against Mali.



Ghana will take on the Eagles in Antalya, Turkey on October 9.



In an interview with ghanafa.org on Friday, Akonnor revealed how he bonds with the senior players in the team as well as the new ones.



"Yes of course, more importantly the five big guys in the team, Wakasso, Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Partey and Ofori. I have been able to engage the other players as well and what I have done is to communicate positively with them on the way forward, what ought to be done, what cannot be accepted in the team and all that," he said



"The message is clear and they are aware of what to do when it is time. I am looking forward to a very good response, a team that is disciplined. Apart from the fact that when we go on the field to play, behavior outside the field of play is also key for us.



"These are things I have done and of course I have learned myself about the game in terms of how to approach it, how to give the players chance, make them comfortable when they come around to play. I have positively engaged in all these areas and I believe that what is ahead of us is difficult but can be done in a positive way."

