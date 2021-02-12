Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

I have a good chance of winning Nasco Coach of the Month - Yussif Basigi

Hasaacas Ladies FC head coach, Yussif Basigi, who led his side in winning two away games, one away draw conceding just a goal, and scoring three goals believes he has a good chance of winning the NASCO Coach of the month award for January.



Speaking in an interview with Happy FM's Ayishatu Zakaria Ali, Coach Basigi said, “I have a good chance of winning the award but I don’t really know the criteria that would be used but I believe my records of playing three matches, winning two, drawing one and conceding just a goal in four matches gives me some edge ahead of the rest.”



“I have hope that I will win this award just like the rest on the list. Coach Mercy Tagoe will also make a case of winning all three matches that she played in January. Who gets the award will depend on the criteria that will be used,” he added.



Yusif Basigi is competing for awards with the Head coach of Berry Ladies, Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo, and Joe Nana Adarkwa, head Coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies.