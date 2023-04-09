'I have a challenge in my hands' - Great Olympics coach Kobi-Mensah

Sports News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics coach, Bismark Kobi-Mensah, has acknowledged the daunting task of his appointment in replacing Yaw Preko.



The Dade boys are struggling, with only two victories in seven games under his tutelage, one of which was a crucial win against Hearts of Oak.



Kobi-Mensah, however, remains optimistic about the team's future and believes they can avoid relegation and end the season on a high note.



He expressed confidence that with everyone playing their part, they could achieve their objectives.



"I have a challenge in my hand, and I believe that looking at the response from players, everybody is trying his best. If all of us can play our parts well, I think we will succeed," said Kobi-Mensah in an interview with 3Sports.



The team's current position is at 15th place on the league table, having accumulated 31 points from eight wins in 25 games.



Great Olympics' recent victory over Berekum Chelsea has given them a slight advantage above the relegation zone.



Great Olympics is scheduled to play Aduana Stars on April 15, and they hope to secure a much-needed victory to improve their chances of avoiding relegation.