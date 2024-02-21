I have a big package for Medeama SC players if they beat Al Ahly – Moses Parker

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

President of Medeama Sporting Club, Moses Armah Parker has promised to surprise his players if they manage to beat Al Ahly.



The Ghana Premier League champions will host the African giants later this week on Friday, February 23, in the CAF Champions League.



Ahead of the game, Moses Armah Parker has disclosed that he has prepared a very big package for the players.



This is to encourage them to fight to secure a win over the Egyptian club.



“Medeama is going all out, this game means a lot to us, we did it in 2015 against TP Mazembe at Essipong, so repeating it won't be difficult. This Friday, we will shock Ghanaians by defeating Al Ahly and secure a qualification in Algeria.



“I won't predict a win, but we will seek it through all positive means; all we need is the support of all Ghanaians. I have a very big package for the players if they win on Friday, I can't disclose the bonus, but it's bigger than what the FA proposed to the Black Stars,” Moses Armah Parker said.



The CAF Champions League game between Medeama SC and Al Ahly will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The game is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm.