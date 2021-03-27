I had to put my phone off hours before my Black Stars debut- Gideon Mensah

Sports News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Defender Gideon Mensah has revealed that he had to turn off his phone hours before his first game for the Black Stars of Ghana.



According to him, he had to do that because the messages and calls from well-wishers were too much for him.



Speaking to godfred.substack.com, the former WAFA defender said“I remember I started the game on my first invitation. That was the South Africa game I think."



"Man.. I had to shut my phone off hours before the game because everybody was calling to wish me well and offer some advice."



Gideon Mensah furthered that“It was all well-intentioned but at the same time, it added to the pressure,” he added.



Gideon Mensah is currently on loan at Vitoria Guimaraes from the Austrian side RB Salzburg.