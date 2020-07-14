Sports News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

I had to leave Hearts because the coach didn't like me - Emmanuel Mintah

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Mintah

Midfielder Emmanuel Mintah has revealed that he was forced to push for a move away from Accra Hearts of Oak because interim coach, Edward Nii Odoom didn't like him.



The 30-year-old was signed by the Phobians in 2019 when former Black Stars striker Kim Grant was the head coach for the club.



After his sacking in December 2019, Emmanuel Mintah failed to convince interim boss Edward Nii Odoom for a role at the club.



Having been frustrated for weeks, the midfielder finally parted ways with the Ghana Premier League giants.



Speaking to Akonoba FM, the midfielder opened up on why he left Accra Hearts of Oak earlier this year.



“I wasn’t sacked from Hearts, it was Nii Odoom who didn’t like me and thought I couldn’t be of help to his team", the former Karela United defensive midfielder said.



The player is currently unattached but is confident of securing a move to a top-flight club when football makes a return after the Coronavirus break.

