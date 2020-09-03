Sports News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

I had offers but the presence of Hans Flick made me stay at Bayern - Jerome Boateng

Bayern Munich player, Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng claims he was able to remain at the club because of the support of new coach Hans Flick, despite being pursued by some of the top European clubs.



At the start of last season, Boateng found himself mostly on the bench and sought to exit the club until mid-season managerial change.



Speaking in an interview with Bild, the former Hertha BSC player eulogized coach Hans Flick and revealed why he opted to stay at the club.



“It was for him that I stayed in January. Flick showed me his confidence, I never wanted anything else. I’m happy to be able to give it back. Flick is a clear person, he doesn’t cheat on you. But in return, he asks for a lot. He doesn’t mince words and tells you what you need to work on. He changed this team,” he said



Jerome Boateng's contract with Bayern runs till June 2021 and his current market value is €12,000,000.

