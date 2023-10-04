I had no card in my entire 26 years stay with Tano Bofoakwa – Ben Kusi

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Former Tano Bofoakwa skipper, Ben Kusi has revealed that, during his entire 26 years of football journey in the Ghana Premier League, he never received any booking.



Kusi joined Tano Bofoakwa in 1979 while he was still a student of Dormaa Secondary School before the club had him transferred from Dormaa to Sunyani where he later continued with Sunyani Secondary School.



According to the former Black Starlets player, he failed to break into the senior team in 1979 because he was young, but returned three years later and became an instant hit for the Sunyani-based club where he captained the side for two decades.



“I have always had a soft heart for Tano Bofoawa during my junior high school days to the secondary level and always wished to play for them. I played for Tano Bofoakwa for 26 years and was never booked throughout my stay,” he told Kings TV.



“I went to Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak but no deal went through and had to return to Bofoakwa again,” he added.



Ben Kusi departed the shores of Ghana to Nigeria in 1979 after being limited to playing time with Tano Bofoakwa, and played in Nigeria between 1980 to 1982.



Kusi, as a Starlets player, joined Black Stars in Nigeria for an ECOWAS tournament that featured Ghana, Nigeria, Mali, Congo, Gabon, where Nigeria emerged victorious and Ghana as runners-up.



LSN/DAG