I had a great season in Qatar – Kofi Kordzi

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian striker Kofi Kordzi is satisfied with his debut season performance in the Qatari second-tier leg.



The 26-year-old joined the Asian outfit last September from Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak.



Assessing himself after the first campaign, Kordzi said things weren’t smooth as expected but he believes he had a great season.



“I had a good season, but it wasn’t always smooth sailing. Sometimes we had a good day and sometimes we had a bad game but it is all part of football. But overall, for me personally, I had a great season,” he told Footballmadeinghana.com.



Despite scoring 8 goals in 22 matches in his first season, the bulky forward believes there is still a lot of room for improvement.



“When you go to a new country, sometimes there is a struggle to hit the ground running but I managed to score some goals which is good. But I have to continue to work hard and improve.”