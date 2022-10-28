I had a good time with Hearts of Oak – Sulley Muntari

Sports News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari has opened up on his short stint with Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, saying he had a good time with the club.



The former AC Milan and Inter Milan star featured for the Phobians last season on a short-term deal.



Sulley Muntari won two trophies with the Phobians, the President's Cup, and the MTN FA Cup in the 2021/22 season.



The former Black Stars midfielder left the club after his contract expired at the end of the season.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, the tough-tackling midfielder expressed he had a good time with the Phobians.



"The reason why I went [to Hearts of Oak] is that my son wanted to watch me play. After two games I failed to score and he said he won’t come [and watch me play] again. But I had a very good time with Hearts of Oak so it was very good." He said.



He was at the Accra Sports Stadium to support Hearts of Oak against Real Bamako of Mali in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round.



Muntari was hoping his former side could overturn the 3-0 defeat in the first leg to qualify ahead of the Malians.



Hearts of Oak managed to secure a win at home through Caleb Amankwah's 90th-minute strike but wasn't enough to secure their qualification to the next round.