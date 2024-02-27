I got advice from Simon Adingra before signing for Brighton – Ibrahim Osman

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Youngster Ibrahim Osman has revealed taking advice from Ivorian international Simon Adingra before deciding to sign for Brighton and Hove Albion.



Brighton announced signing the 19-year-old on a long-term deal and he will join them at the end of the current season from FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.



Simon Adingra was also trained at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, gaining promotion to Nordsjaelland before signing for Brighton, from where he went on loan to Union Saint-Gilloise.



Osman reveals he had a conversation about Brighton with Adingra but it was brief because Adingra was engaged in the AFCON.



"I spoke to him [Adingra], but not a lot because he was focused on AFCON," Osman told Danish outlet, Bold. "I didn't want to disturb him, but yeah, we spoke a bit. He gave me some advice," he added.



Simon Adingra was Ivory Coast’s star player in the AFCON final, providing two assists as they came from behind to win 2-1 against Nigeria.



Since his debut for Nordsjaelland in February 2023, Ibrahim Osman has featured in 40 games, scored four goals and provided 5 assists.