I got GH¢500 for helping DK Poison get his $45,000 cash from the state

Veteran journalist Ekow Asmah has parried claims that he made a fortune for helping legendary boxer David Kotei Poison retrieve his $45,000 locked up cash.



Ekow Asmah disclosed in a GTV interview that money was not the motivation that fueled his help for the retired boxer.



He said the money was paid into DK Poison’s foreign account and that he subsequently received a gift of GH¢500 in 2020 from the boxer.



He rejected accusations that he and the boxer held the nation to ransom over the money.



“I have heard all sorts of claims and commentary about how I conspired with Poison to hold the nation to a ransom. But, I tell you what the amount was paid to D K Poison’s foreign account somewhere last year and he gave me GH¢500 as a token for my effort. Something I wasn’t expecting by the way because there are times we have gone to places that I had to cater for his expenses,” he said on The File on GTV Sports+.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in October ordered the Ministry of Youth and Sports to pay the debt that was incurred by the state in 1976.



DK Poison was allegedly impressed upon by the then head of state to use money accrued from a fight to import mackerel and other food items for the country.



After decades of protests and pleas to successive governments, he was reimbursed by the Akufo-Addo government in 2020.



