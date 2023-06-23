'I get fulfilment when I play with Andre because it's a dream come true' - Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Jordan Ayew has expressed his immense joy whenever he has the opportunity to share the field with his elder brother, Andre Ayew.



Having experienced the privilege of playing together for various teams, their journey began at their father's former club, Olympique Marseille.



The Ayew brothers also played together as teammates at Swansea City and the national team over the years.



Despite facing scrutiny regarding their longevity, particularly with the Black Stars, Jordan Ayew remains resolute in his belief that playing alongside his brother is a dream come true.



The Crystal Palace forward expressed his happiness every time they play together, emphasizing the sense of fulfillment they experience as they achieve their shared dreams.



“Every time I play with my brother there is happiness because we fulfilled our dreams,” Jordan said in an interview as quoted by 3news.com.



Jordan Ayew added: “I have a big family, I was raised by grandparents, aunties and uncles. They did a really good job. If I’m here today it’s because of them, they played their part.



“I always say that it’s important for me to remember where I came from, to thank them for their role in bringing me up. I feel blessed.”