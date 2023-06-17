You are here: HomeSports2023 06 17Article 1787846

Sports News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

I gained national prominence through Yaw Dabo – Danieh Afriyie Barnieh

Skipper of Ghana’s U23 team (Black Meteors) Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has lauded popular comic actor Samuel Yaw Dabo for playing an integral role in his success to national prominence.

The actor, who doubles as the founder of Dabo Soccer Academy, nurtured Afriyie Barnieh before the former U20 talisman joined Hearts of Oak and subsequent inclusion in the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The former Hearts of Oak man rose to prominence when he led the Black Satellites to win the WAFU Zone B U-20 Tournament in December 2020, the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in March 2021 and the Ghana Premier League title in the 2021/22 season.

The FC Zurich man acknowledged that Dabo’s endorsement and promotion significantly contributed to his increased visibility on the global stage.

Moreover, Barnieh’s impressive performances also earned him a spot in Otto Addo’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.

During an interview with Poleena Multimedia, Afriyie Barnieh said “I am more than okay if someone sees me and calls me Dabo’s boy because if not him, people would not have known Afriyie Barnieh in the world, so I am more than okay,” he gratefully expressed.

Currently, Afriyie Barnieh is with Black Meteors in Egypt preparing for the upcoming 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be held in Morocco from Saturday, June 23 -Thursday, July 8, 2023.

Barnieh was on target when Ghana played out a 1-1 stalemate in a test game played on Thursday, June 15 in Alexandria.

