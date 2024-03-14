'I find a lot of peace at this time' - Mohammed Kudus on observing Ramadan

Sports News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has opened up on fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.



The West Ham United star, who is a devout Muslim, joined others across the globe to observe the 30-day fast as part of his religious duties.



Despite combining the period with club activities, Kudus explained the importance of performing the fast and how it brings peace to him as a person.



"It's just discipline in human life aspect. In our religion, it is one of the practices and we have to do it but with our sport, we also have to find a balance and put it in a way that does not affect us too much," he said on the Ramadan edition of Snack Wars on West Ham's YouTube Channel.



"It is a beautiful month in a year and I find a lot of peace at that time," he added.



The 23-year-old is enjoying a stellar campaign at the London club, having joined the Hammers in the summer transfer window from Ajax Amsterdam.



Kudus has already made ten goal contributions in the Premier League, scoring six and providing four assists.