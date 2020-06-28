Sports News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: Isaac Ganyo Tamakloe ,contributor

'I felt so sad watching the video of Ghanaian footballers stranded in Ethiopia' – Amos Frimpong

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong has narrated how sad he felt after watching the video of Ghanaian players Stranded in Ethiopia.



Some Ghanaian footballers were captured in a video calling the Government of Ghana and the GFA to come to their aid as they are stranded in Ethiopia.



The Ghanaian footballers who were supposed to return to the country for holidays as the 2019/20 Ethiopian league was cancelled were stranded in the country as Ghana’s borders have been closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The players led by ex-Black Stars defender Lee Addy were seen in a video calling on the Ghana government to come to their aid.



Below is the list of the players stranded in Ethiopia;



Lee Addy, Kweku Andoh, Latif Mohammed, Muntari Tagoe, Rahim Osman, Tuffour Frimpong, Aaron Amoah, Wamu Mohammed, Isaac Oduro, Bismark Oppong, Bismark Appiah, Alhassan, Fusieni Nuhu, Mawuli Osei, Iddrisu Nafiu, Amos Acheampong, Frimpong Manso, Yakubu Mohammed, Isaac Amuzu, Kalusha Alhassan, Richmond Adongo, Adam Masalachi and Asiedu Benjamin.



In an interview with Ghana Sports Journalist, Isaac Ganyo Tamakloe the Guinean based club As Kaloum defender, Amos Frimpong narrated how he felt after watching the video.



“After watching their video I felt so sad because it isn’t easy for most footballers outside the home this time. Some teams have started asking players to look for their own apartment because most of them under normal times the season would have been ended by this time.



“For the contract issue, I am yet to meet the Club’s president over it. I haven’t and I will never regret playing for the Current team As Kaloum. Kotoko is a big team every player will love playing for but now I have a contract with my team so my concentration is on my current team.” He said

