Sports News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I felt comeback won't be possible - Ashantigold coach reacts to victory against Great Olympics

Ashantigold head coach, Milovan Cirkovic

Ashantigold head coach Milovan Cirkovic has reacted to his side 2-1 victory over Great Olympics in a match-day eight encounter of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



A second-half strike by substitute Yaw Annor was enough to secure the spoils for the away side who moved joint top on the league log together Bechem United on 15 points.



The miners were largely dominated in the opening minutes but it was Great Olympics who took the lead against the run off play with a superbly taken strike by their talisman Gladson Awako on the 15th-minute mark.



But they did get the equalizer in first-half added time through Amos Addai who kept his composure inside the penalty box and struck home for Ashantigold.



Speaking after the game, coach Cirkovic disclosed he was afraid his outfit could not comeback after coming from a goal down to pick all three points.



“I told you before game that it was going to be difficult and that is what has happened, it was very difficult because they first scored and that we must comeback”



“I was very afraid that we cannot do that but we did that and I am satisfied,” he said.