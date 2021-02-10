Sports News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I feel underappreciated – Elmina Sharks' Benjamin Tweneboah

Elmina Sharks midfielder Benjamin Tweneboah feels unappreciated despite his outstanding performance for the club.



Tweneboah in an interview with Light FM in Kumasi revealed that he is out of contract and available to leave on a free transfer but he is of the view he has been underappreciated since management have declined to hold talks with him over a possible renewal of the contract.



The midfielder was absent during their clash against Berekum Chelsea on matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League on Monday and it was the second consecutive game he had missed.



In his absence, the club laboured to a 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea.



“I feel my work is not appreciated by Elmina Sharks. My contract has run out and hasn't heard from any official of the club except the coach”



“We haven't been paid for almost 3 months; only half-payments were made to us”



“I have opened my doors for any club, now am a free agent. Many clubs are still talking with me so will see for the right offer”