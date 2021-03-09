Sports News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

I feel sorry for happenings at Hearts of Oak – Mohammed Polo

Former Hearts coach Mohammed Polo

Hearts of Oak great, Mohammed Polo, says he is deeply concerned with the current state of the club.



Barely a month ago, Polo in a GhanaWeb interview was optimistic that the club could for the first time in over a decade win a major trophy.



He was impressed with the early signs of the Papic era and had reasons to be confident of a successful season.



But it did not take long till Papic left the club under controversial circumstances with Hearts left to scramble for another coach.



Speaking on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check program, Polo said he has been losing sleep over the running of the club.



He sees no end in sight for the club’s woes and is tempted to believe that the club has been worse off with the flotation of shares.



“I feel very bad and I feel very sorry for what is happening in Hearts of Oak. As a legend of the team, I know the intricacies of the club and I know what you stand to gain if you invest in young players,” he said.



Polo also discussed how as a coach of the club, he tried to develop a youth team that would have formed the core of a successful Hearts of Oak team.



“During my time there was no addition. I tried to bring up a youth team, a complete team. I gave a chance to everyone including the young ones. I started putting in my philosophy but they didn’t allow me,” he said.



“I suffered a similar situation like Papic but because I knew the traditions of the club, I knew how to handle it. I was determined to make it work and because I’m a winner, I almost did.”



Polo was interested in a return to Hearts of Oak but the club instead settled for one of the most highly-rated young coaches on the scene.



The club has managed to sign Samuel Boadu from Medeama Sporting Club on a three-and-half-year deal.



His first game in charge of Hearts was a 4-0 thumping of West African Football Academy at the Accra Sports Stadium.



