'I feel like I am doing well' - Black Queens midfielder Freda Ayisi

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Queens midfielder Freda Ayisi says he is adapting smoothly with her teammates despite only joining the team for the first time.



The Charlton Athletic midfielder earned her first national team call-up ahead of their doubleheader encounter with the Copper Queens of Zambia.



He was named in the starting lineup as the team hosted their opponents in the first leg which took place in Accra last Friday.



Despite recording a narrow defeat, Ayisi believes she is giving the right signals at training and will soon be on the same level as her teammates.



"I’m adapting and I feel like am doing well, especially in training and that is the best way to adapt, just train and work hard with the girls and hope I will be on the same level and we can play football together permanently," she stated.



As the team aims to overturn the 1-0 deficit in Ndola, Ayisi is confident and hopes securing qualification will go a long way to elevate the team.



"It will be amazing for the team to go for the Olympics because it’s a big opportunity to show the world that Ghana can play football and also put us on the map again."



"I feel that the team is good, the team is doing well, it wasn't complacency that made us lose in Accra. We are focused, sometimes football can go either way and that’s what happened in the 1st leg."



The second leg kicks off on Wednesday, February 28 at the Levy Nwanawasa Sports Stadium at 16:00 GMT.