I feel disappointed not being able to win Afcon with Black Stars - Richard Kingson

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Richard Kingson, has admitted that his biggest regret playing for the national team was not being able to end the country's Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] trophyless jinx.



The West African country has struggled to win the continent most prestigious tournament after winning it in 1982.



Kingston was a member of the Black Stars squad that played in the 2010 finals but lost to Egypt in the final.



Expressing his disappointment in his inability to win the Afcon trophy, Kingson said he tried several means including going for spiritual advice for the Black Stars, which remains one of his regrettable moments with the Black Stars.



“I did all I could so we can win a trophy, but unfortunately we could not," the former Great Olympics goalkeeper told Asempa FM.



"I feel disappointed the team didn’t win the Afcon title,” he added.



Ghana has played the 1992 and 2015 final but failed to lift the trophy.



However, ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, CK Akonor has been tasked to win the ultimate to win the country's 39 years trophy drought.