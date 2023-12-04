I feel comfortable at Stuttgart because I get sufficient playing time - Jamie Leweling

Sports News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Germany-born Ghanaian forward, Jamie Leweling, says he feels comfortable at Stuttgart because he gets sufficient playing time.



The Union Berlin loanee believes it is possible he could make the move permanent in the summer.



The 22-year-old has featured in 13 Bundesliga matches so far, with the last an 11 minute substitute appearance against his parent club on Saturday.



In an interview with “Sky,” Leweling revealed that he has everything he needs for his development in Stuttgart.



He stated, “Yes, I feel comfortable here. I get sufficient playing time, and I think Stuttgart is the right place to continue developing quietly. The club has a young team, and the coach relies on young talents.”



Leweling, who moved from Greuther Fürth to Union Berlin for four million euros in the summer of 2022, had limited opportunities in the previous season with Union, playing just 16 games, scored one goal and provided one assist.



His international future is still open after not getting capped by Ghana despite getting a call up in 2020.