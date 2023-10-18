I feel comfortable at Salzburg - Forson Amankwah

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana winger Forson Amankwah says he is comfortable at Red Bull Salzburg after his contract extension.



The 20-year-old former WAFA forward has signed a new deal on Tuesday, October 16, 2023, that will run until 2027.



In 2021, he made the move to Salzburg from WAFA, later going on loan to FC Liefering and Rheindorf Altach.



Following the completion of the deal, Forson Amankwah expressed his excitement and assured that he would seize the opportunities at the club to further develop his game.



“I'm pleased about the club's trust and the early contract extension because I feel very comfortable here. The opportunities for further development here are great, I would like to take advantage of them in the future and be successful with the team,” Forson Amankwah stated.



This season, Forson Amankwah has featured in 9 matches for Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga.



He has scored two goals and provided two assists this season.