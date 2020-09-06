Sports News of Sunday, 6 September 2020

I feed 6 dogs and my driver is the highest paid in Ghana – GFA ExCo member defends 'outrageous' allowances

Executive Council Member of GFA, Nana Oduro Sarfo

Ghanaian referees and footballers have been left shocked and angered by comments passed by Ghana Football Association Executive Council member Nana Oduro on Asempa FM on Thursday morning.



Speaking to Benedict Kwadwo Mensah on the Ultimate Sports Show the anger-provoking displayed what most have described as lack of care and indifference in his submission as he somewhat belittled the efforts of referees and players compared to his duties as an Executive Council member.



A large section of the Ghanaian football fraternity heavily criticised the new remuneration structure of the football association which pecks the monthly allowance of the Executive Council members at GHS4000 and a sitting allowance of GHS1,300 per sitting.



Footballers on the Ghanaian scene have heavily criticised the move to increase the earnings of the football leadership with Medeama captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah voicing out their concerns.



Meanwhile most Ghanaian clubs embarked on salary cut for their players during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and have been affected financially by the crisis.



While reacting to the public criticism of the new remuneration structure of the football hierarchy Oduro Sarfo took time to spell out his financial his obligations and why he deserves the money.



“I leave my farm to sit in a meeting that runs over 7 hours and I’m earning GHS1,300 but a referee just officiate a game for 90 minutes and take over GHS700,” he told Kwadwo Mensah Benedict.



“If you come to my house. I have a family I’m responsible for. I feed 6 dogs and my driver is the highest paid in Ghana. He takes not less than GHS900,” he concluded.





