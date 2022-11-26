I expected to play against Portugal - Fatawu Issahaku

Sports News of Saturday, 26 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars winger, Fatawu Issahaku states he expected to play in the Black Stars' first game group game against Portugal on Thursday.



The Sporting Lisbon youngster was an unused substitute as the Black Stars were defeated 3-2 in their World Cup opener at Stadium 974.



Despite not participating in the encounter with the Navigators, Fatawu Issahaku stated that he accepted coach Otto Addo's choice.



“I expected to play, because all players want to play. It’s the coach’s decision, but I’m fine with that. He knows in which position I can perform more, so it will always be his decision,” said Fatawu.



“After the World Cup, I will work even harder to become who I want to become,” he added.



The Black Stars of Ghana will play their second group game against Asian giants South Korea at Al Rayyan's Education City Stadium. The game will kick off at 13:00 GMT.



At Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, the Black Stars, who are playing in their fourth FIFA World Cup, will play Uruguay to round off their group stage schedule.