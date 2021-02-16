Sports News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

I expected more from Richard Commey – Andre Rozier

Commey defeated Marinez in round 6

Andre Rozier, trainer for Ghanaian boxer Isaac Commey is not satisfied despite the boxer’s round six knockout of Jackson Marinez on Saturday.



Commey pummeled his Dominican Republican opponent with a heavy punch in the sixth round.



Speaking in an interview with FightHype, Rozier said that he expected more from Commey.



He observed the Ghanaian boxer was not expressive in the bout and was a bit lethargic in his approach.



“Commey has a good right hand and I expected to see him use a lot more of that. He and Teofimo Lopez both have those right hands and when you get caught by the hand, you will be in trouble.



"I thought Richard was a bit too tight for me. I wanted him to follow through a bit more with the left upper cut because I knew that Jackson loved to bend his knees a lot.



"The replays also show that Richard was using the right hand but I wanted him to add more of the left hand and use more of the left-right combination.”



Rozier also shed light on the relationship between Commey and Teofimo Lopez.



Lopez was spotted in Commey’s dressing room ahead of the bout to offer his support to the Ghanaian lightweight boxer.



“These two gentlemen have a special friendship and you could see the love that they have for each other. In the dressing room, I even thought they had to pry them apart because they were sharing lots of hugs. It is all about the love for boxing and it is business.”