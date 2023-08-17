I expected more from Kurt Okraku - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Sports News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has expressed his disappointment in the leadership of Kurt Okraku at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



The outspoken politician has openly shared his concerns about the trajectory of Ghanaian football under Kurt Okraku's administration.



Nii Lante claimed that he had had high expectations for Kurt Okraku but he is not different from Kwesi Nyantakyi's administration.



“I expected Kurt Okraku to do something differently from the Kwesi Nyantakyi regime to Change our Premier league but it has been worse”, Nii Lante Vanderpuye said on Original TV.







