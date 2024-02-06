I expected Chris Hughton to improve Black Stars - Neil Armstrong Mortagbe

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak Managing Director Neil Armstrong Mortagbe says he expected Chris Hughton to improve the squad he received from Otto Addo after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Mortagbe, in an interview with Graphic Sports, expressed his anticipation for improvement given the promising display of the team in the World Cup in Qatar.



However, he conveyed his disillusionment with the team's performance under Hughton, emphasizing that, instead of progressing, they appeared to struggle consistently from one match to another.



“Chris Hughton inherited a squad that had shown a lot of promise in Qatar during the World Cup. I had expected the team to, under him, improve even more. Rather, we saw the team floundering from match to match,” he said.



Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back-to-back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.



The Black Stars, for the second successive tournament, exited at the group stages without registering a win, extending the country's wait for its fifth AFCON title to 42 years.