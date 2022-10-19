I expect to start games ahead of Kudus Mohammed – Brian Brobbey

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey is hoping to start games ahead of Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed after an explosive display in Ajax's big win against Excelsior in the Eredivisie on Sunday.



The Dutch international of Ghanaian descent scored a brace on his return to the starting lineup as Ajax defeated their opponent 7-1 on Sunday.



Brobbey who sealed a permanent deal to return to Ajax lost his position to the Black Stars midfielder who had been in fine form for the Dutch giants.



According to Brobbey, there is a healthy rivalry between the two and they make each other better.



"We have good competition. He does his thing; I do my thing. We only make each other better."



"Kudus scored almost every game. If I did, I wouldn't think it fair if the trainer then takes me out. So I understood the choice of the trainer.", Brobbey said on why he accepted to be on the bench.



"I now expect that I will play, yes. What I just said: if a striker scores, you should not just take him out."



The 20-year-old has scored six goals in 10 appearances for Ajax this season.