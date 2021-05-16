I envy Abedi Pele - Stephen Appiah reveals

Sports News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Legendary former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah says that he envies the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele who has three off his sons playing football.



The former Ghana captain was speaking about the burgeoning football career of his second son Rodney Appiah and how he gets emotional when he watches him play.



The youngster who started his football career in Italy with the Juventus academy recently signed for Accra Great Olympics during the second transfer window and has made a handful of substitute appearances.



Appiah who was speaking in an interview on TV3's WarmUp Plus Show on Saturday morning says he envies Abedi Pele who has three sons who all play football especially knowing how passionate he is when watching football.



"So the other day we were on the table eating and I was cracking jokes with him and I said you, you want to be better than me have you played at the World Cup before? Did you qualified Ghana to the World Cup before and we laughed at it"



"I'm happy to see my son although he hasn't started playing yet but has been on the bench four times and I must stay I envy Abedi Pele because I know the joy that man have when he is watching football."