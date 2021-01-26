Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I enjoyed working with coach Opeele at Kotoko – Agyemang Badu

Former Asante Kotoko coach Isaac Opeele Boateng

Former Ghana international midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has said that he enjoyed working with Opeele Boateng during his short spell with Asante Kotoko.



Opeele Boateng served as an assistant coach of the Porcupine Warriors before he was named as the stopgap trainer following the dismissal of Herbert Addo in 2010.



Badu had a short spell with Kotoko, a period he U20 World Cup in 2009.



With his short stint at Kotoko following his move from Berekum Arsenal, Agyemang Badu has praised the managerial skills of Opeele, insisting he enjoyed working under the former Tema Youth manager.



“From Berekum Arsenal, I moved to Kotoko so I didn’t meet a lot of coaches in Ghana but the two games and the month I spent with Kotoko, I enjoyed Coach Opeele.



“I think after the game with Hearts, Herbert Addo was sacked and Opeele took care of the next games against Tema Youth.



“After the game, he invited me and Samuel Inkoom to have lunch with him at home and that was good.



“He showed that coaching goes beyond what happens on the field and I really enjoyed the month I spent with him,” he added.



Opeele who has since been a soccer pundit has attracted praises from several quarters for his knowledge of the game and his analytical skills.