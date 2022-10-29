I enjoyed my time with Real Mallorca – Malaga new signing Lumor Agbenyenu

Sports News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Lumor Agbenyenu has opened up on his stint with Spanish top-flight side Real Mallorca.



Agbenyenu spent a season in Spain, where he played for Real Mallorca before deciding to make a move to the Greek topflight league.



"It was great to play with Mallorca, one of the best I've played for and I really enjoyed my time there". Then came a strange journey: "Sometimes football is like that, you give your best but things don't work out and they change. You can go from a bad season to a good one, but I'm very happy to be here".



The 26-year-old started his career in Ghana with Wassaman United before joining Portimonense in Portugal in 2016. He later played for 1860 Munich in Germany before earning a mega move to Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.



He played for the Black Stars of Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.