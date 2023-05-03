I doubt Hearts of Oak can win Ghana Premier League - Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo is not confident the Phobians can win the Ghana Premier League title.



The Phobians who are currently 4th on the league table have 45 points from 29 matches while league leaders Aduana top the table with 51 points.



With five games to end the season, Mohammed Polo believes the league is out of Hearts of Oak's reach.



"It is not over because there are five matches left to be played and they are out of the FA Cup and the only trophy left is the Premier League so let us see what happens but I doubt Hearts of Oak can win the Premier League," he added.



According to him, coach David Ocloo will have to lift the performance of the team if the Phobians are to stand a chance of winning the title.



"What you (David Ocloo) came in to meet, you have to raise the standard and there has to be an additional value. You must be able to raise the standard of the team and if you cannot do that, I am not sure you have to be there in the first place," he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.



Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways over the weekend by beating King Faisal.



Hearts of Oak will play FC Samartex 1996 in the matchday 30 games at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.





