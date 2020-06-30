Sports News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

I don't want to send my football knowledge to the grave – Bashir Hayford

Coach Bashir Hayford has called on the Ghana Football Association to offer him a job opportunity and not neglect him to die with his in-depth football knowledge.



The former Black Queens and Asante Kotoko trainer applied for the vacant position of the GFA technical director role following the exit of Oti Akenteng but seems to have conceded he might not be considered for the job due to lack of response from the FA.



But according to the former Somalia National team coach, he feels bad that the FA will watch him die with his in-depth football knowledge, despite availing himself to serve the country.



“I’m yet to hear from the GFA since applying for the Technical Directorate position but I’ve heard that they’ve been calling people to interview them on this same position I have applied too,’’ he told WONTUMI FM.



“I think this is the time that the upcoming coaches need to learn from me and that can happen by me being the technical director of the FA.



“As a technical director, I will make sure I mobilize the coaches for a meeting to let them know the direction of the FA, organize coaching courses for them, upgrade them, let them know new ideas of coaching etc.



“It hurts me that I might send my knowledge in football to my grave I won’t disseminate to anyone.



“Now where is Ben Koufie, Osam Duodu and Afrane, will join them soon so the FA needs to make use of my knowledge until I leave the earth,” he bemoaned.





