I don’t want to repeat what I’ve seen - Memphis Depay's cryptic message after sharing photos of his parents

Dutch player of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay has shared a cryptic message along with photos of his parents together for the first time on social media.



The Dutch forward was born to a Ghanaian father, Dennis Depay in the Netherlands lacked a father figure in his life after his dad left home and his Dutch mother, Cora Schensema single handedly brought him up.



After years of separation, Memphis reconciled with his father in 2022.



In a photo which was shared recently on social media by the player, he stated that there are things he wants to do differently in life because the generations before him made some mistakes.



The Dutch striker wrote, “I don’t wanna repeat what I’ve seen, I wanna do it differently. The generation before us made mistakes, so let’s not repeat them but, instead communicate. I can show you the way. Do you trust me?”



It is unknown if Memphis was refering to the absence of the father figure in his upbringing in his recent post.



The ex-Manchester United forward had the option to represent Ghana but chose to play for the Netherlands, his mother's country.



The Atletico Madrid striker has maintained a strong connection to his Ghanaian roots and frequently visits Ghana, where he actively supports various charitable initiatives to help the less privileged in society.





