Source: Ghana Soccernet

I don't want to come up against a Swansea City attack led by Ayew again- Middlesborough coach

Middlesborough manager Jonathan Woodgate has said he does not ever want to face Swansea City's deadly attack which comprises Andre Dede Ayew, Rhian Brewster, and Conor Gallagher as the trio played a vital role in the 3-0 win over his side on Saturday.



Brewster - who is on loan from Premier League leaders Liverpool, scored first with Andre Dede Ayew providing the assist.



The youngster then registered his brace before Ayew made it 3-0 from the spot after Gallagher was brought down in the box by Boro captain George Friend.



“They've got some exceptional players in Rhian Brewster, Conor Gallagher, and Andre Ayew. We just couldn't deal with them,” Woodgate was quoted as saying in Wales Online.



"It's hard to explain that type of performance. It's not nice to see. It was just the basics of the game at times. It wasn't good enough.



"We won't come up against a Brewster, an Ayew or a Conor Gallagher again. Them three up top, I thought they were absolutely outstanding."



Andre Dede Ayew is having a good season with the Welsh club and has scored 13 goals this season in the Championship.

