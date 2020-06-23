Sports News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I don’t regret playing football – Frimpong Manso

Former Asante Kotoko S.C defender, Frimpong Manso has said he has no regrets over his career choice as a footballer.



Manso who had a stint with the porcupine warriors between 1987 and 1995 in an interview lamented that he has never regretted a bit for using football as a career.



“I don’t hold any regret because it is a career I had enjoyed so much. It never let me down and catapulted me to a level that I never dreamt of reaching. I, therefore, appreciate much because it helped me in many ways” he said.



Asked about how football helped him, he said, “It offered me the opportunity to travel worldwide and when I played professionally in Kuwait for five consecutive years, I generated much in monetary terms. Football, therefore, gave me fame and opened many doors that had been firmly locked”



“Anywhere I go, I meet people who are ready to help me in many ways, and in terms of managing my finances efficiently or otherwise it was my personal issue. Football helped me much so I will never say I wasted my time playing football as many had been saying. Truthfully, I have never regretted taking to football as my career” he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.