I don’t regret choosing Ghana over Nigeria - JoeTex Frimpong

Former Black Stars striker, JoeTex Asamoah-Frimpong

Former Black Stars striker JoeTex Asamoah-Frimpong has said that he does not regret choosing to play for the Black Stars despite getting several calls to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The former Enyimba FC star rose to fame after his exploits in Nigeria winning the CAF Champions League and the golden boot award for the Nigerian giants.



Frimpong helped Enyimba to win the CAF Champions League on two consecutive seasons.



His performances earned him a call-up to the Black Stars whilst Nigeria also offered him the chance to play for the Super Eagles.



Despite choosing to play for Ghana and not making it into the Black Stars squad for the 2006 FIFA World Cup, JoeTex said he doesn’t regret making that decision.



“I honestly don’t regret my decision to swerve Nigeria for Ghana. I was honored to play for Ghana because normally when it comes to Ghana, you will have to be playing in Europe before you get a Call-up”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM.



JoeTex also picked Ghana’s win against Burkina Faso in the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as his best game for Ghana.



“My best game for Ghana was against Burkina Faso in the 2006 world qualifiers. I played for only 15 minutes. I came on and gave two assists which gave us the win,” he said.



The 38-year-old capped 11 times for the Black Stars and scored two goals.



He has retired from the game and currently lives in Switzerland with his family.

