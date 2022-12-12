I don't regret benching Ronaldo against Morocco - Portugal coach Fernando Santos

Sports News of Monday, 12 December 2022

Portugal coach, Fernando Santos has said that he has not regretted benching his captain, Cristiano Ronaldo in their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.



Cristiano Ronaldo, who started in all Group H matches, was dropped for the second time in the 2022 World Cup but it didn't work for Santos as it did against Switzerland as they lost 1-0 in the quarter-finals to Morocco.



He was introduced in the early minutes of the second half but couldn't produce the magic Portugal needed and the Selecao were eliminated from the competition.



Amid the criticism that he made a mistake in dropping Ronaldo, Fernando Santos has said that he has no regrets because he took the best decision for the team.



"I don't think so, no regrets," Santos said. "I think this was a team that played very well against Switzerland. Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player, he came in when we thought it was necessary, so no regrets."



"If we take two persons that were the most upset it is Cristiano Ronaldo and me. Of course, we are upset, but that is part of the job of the coach and the player," Santos told the press.



Morocco after beating Portugal will meet defending champions France in the second semi-final game on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium.



