'I don’t recognize my club' - Drogba reacts to Chelsea's performance this season

Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba has bemoaned the performance of his former club in the 2022/2023 season.



The two-time European champions were eliminated by record winners of the competition, Real Madrid after a 4-0 aggregate scoreline in two legs.



Drogba who was a matchday pundit for Canal+ said Chelsea lacked charismatic leaders in their team and also criticized the hierarchy of the club for not making intelligent decisions.



“I don’t recognize my club. It’s no longer the same club, There is a new owner and a new vision."



“Of course, we try to compare it with what happened during the (Roman) Abramovich era where a lot of players were brought in, but the decisions were very intelligent."



“They lack charismatic leaders. You need players that take on the game, that assume their responsibilities. You need a player that brings a bit of madness to the stadium,” Didier Drogba as quoted by UK-based journalist, Chris Wheatley sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.





