I don't pick venues for Black Stars matches - Chris Hughton replies critics

Black Stars Head coach, Chris Hughton, has clarified that it is not within his purview to decide where Ghana's national team plays its home matches.



This statement comes in response to some fans suggesting that the team should return to playing matches in the capital, Accra, as Kumasi has been perceived as an unlucky location for goal-scoring.



In a recent friendly match at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Ghanaian team displayed dominance, securing a 3-1 victory over Liberia.



The goals were scored by Ernest Nuamah, Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew who scored a close-range finish to seal the victory.



Addressing the issue of venue selection after the game, Coach Chris Hughton emphasized that while his team managed to score three goals for the first time during his tenure, he does not have a choice for where the Black Stars play.



He stated that their primary concern is to have the support of the Ghanaian people, regardless of the location.



Hughton expressed, "With regard to where we play if we’ve scored more goals here in Accra, maybe not so many goals in Kumasi, it's not in my control. We are subservient to decisions that are made. We’ve had excellent support wherever the games are.



"Whether it’s a full stadium or 50% filled we have Ghanaians who have their support behind us so our responsibility is to try to do the best job we can on the pitch," he added.



